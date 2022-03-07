BATON ROUGE, La. - Ten years after the Louisiana Legislature approved sweeping changes in public schools, a new drive is underway that would allow students to opt out of classrooms – and take the state money with them.
The arrangements are called education savings accounts, which backers call the next generation of school choice in a state where 1 of 4 schools was rated "D" or "F" in the last pre-pandemic snapshot.
They would give families access to the state's share of annual school aid – around $5,500 per year – to help pay for private school tuition, tutoring services, supplemental materials or technological devices. That money now goes from the state to local school districts to help educate children.
"It is intended to empower parents or guardians for high-need student populations," said state Rep. Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice, and the sponsor of one of the five bills on the topic already filed for the session, which begins March 14.
