BATON ROUGE, La. - State education leaders and local school superintendents are on a collision course over a proposal to overhaul the state's accountability system for public schools.
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others want to toughen rules for high schools to earn an A rating. They also want to authorize Louisiana's first accountability system for students in kindergarten, first grade and second grade, and make it harder for schools to boost their grades through academic growth.
"We have been having this conversation for two years," Brumley said, noting that a study group of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has scrutinized the issue for the past seven months. "There has been plenty of opportunity for feedback and we have accepted it."
But the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, which represents system leaders statewide, labeled the proposed changes drastic and hasty. They have asked that a new study be launched with input from superintendents, principals, school board members and parents.
"We are not opposed to accountability," said Mike Faulk, executive director of the group. "But superintendents and school systems have to implement all of this."
BESE is set to debate the issue on Aug. 23, and even backers concede the plans cover a lot of ground.
