BATON ROUGE, La. - Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan has ended his college football career after returning to LSU for one more chance to become the starting quarterback, the school confirmed Monday.
“We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football," head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU."
Brennan was not at practice Monday. WWL radio first reported he had decided to step away from football.
Brennan, a sixth-year senior, appeared to fall out of contention for the starting job a week into preseason camp. During an entirely open practice last Thursday, he primarily took second-team reps while Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels ran the first-team offense.
Read more on Brennan's decision from our sports partner The Advocate.