Qualifying for assorted offices has been brisk today on the first day candidates can make it known they will be a candidate on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The sign-up period ends Friday.

Here’s a look at who’s in the race so far by parish:

MORE THAN ONE PARISH:

U.S. Senate: Gary Chambers Jr., Baton Rouge; “Xan” John, Lafayette; John Kennedy, Baton Rouge; W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson, New Orleans; “Luke” Mixon, Bunkie: Syrita Steib, Metairie; Thomas Wenn, Amite.

Second Circuit Court of Appeal Third District: Frances Pitman

Third Circuit Court of Appeal First District: Elizabeth Pickett

CADDO PARISH:

First Judicial District judge: Edwin Byrd, Shreveport.

Mayor: Lauren Ray Anderson, Tracy Mendels, “No-Limit Forever E.” Slack

Shreveport Council District A: Kinsey Montgomery

Shreveport Council District B: Mavice Hughes Thigpen

Shreveport Council District C: Jim Taliaferro

Shreveport Council District E: Tony Nations

Shreveport Council District G: Ursula Bowman, Carla D. Buntyn, Derrick L. Henderson.

School Board District 1: Steve Umling

School Board District 2: Jasmine R. Green

School Board District 3: Terence Vinson

School Board District 4: “Don” Little

School Board District 5: Bonita Douzart

School Board District 6: Mary A. Trammel

School Board District 7: Barbara Smith-Iverson

School Board District 8: Christine Tharpe

School Board District 9: Barry Rachal

School Board District 10: Katie McLain

School Board District 11: John L. Albritton, Jessica Yeates

School Board District 12: Dottie H. Bell

Blanchard mayor: Jim Galambos

Blanchard police chief: Gerald Allen

Vivian mayor: Ronnie Festavan

Vivian police chief: Ryan Nelson

Vivian alderman: Ward 2 - Denise Alexander; Ward 4: Raymond Williams

Belcher mayor: Jennifer Fant, Christi McWhiney

Belcher aldermen: Mallory Brantly, Katy Sparkman Gorum

Belcher police chief: Major Fant

Mooringsport mayor: Tyler Gordon

Mooringsport police chief: Janet Sowell

Mooringsport council members (3 to be elected): Ashley Anderson

BOSSIER PARISH

School Board District 2: Kent L. Bockhaus

School Board District 3: Tammy Armer Smith

School Board District 4: Duane Deen

School Board District 5: Adam Bass

School Board District 6: Glenwood L. “Glen” Bullard

School Board District 7: Craton Cochran

School Board District 10: Sandra “Samm” Darby

School Board District 11: Robert Bertrand, Miki Royer

DESOTO PARISH

School Board District 1: Dudley M. Glenn

School Board District 3: Jeffrey Dillard

School Board District 5: Alice Hamilton Thomas

School Board District 6: Coday Johnston

School Board District 7: Dale E. Morvan

School Board District 8: L. Mark Ross

School Board District 9: Ronnie L. Morris Sr.

School Board District 11: Rosie Mae Mayweather

Grand Cane mayor: Marsha Richardson

WEBSTER PARISH

School Board District 1: Margaret Edens

School Board District 2: Debbie W. Thomas

School Board District 3: Charles Strong

School Board District 5: Ronald Rhymes

School Board District 6: Fred Evans

School Board District 8: Glenda Sherrill Broughton, Phillip Michael Smart

School Board District 10: Johnnye Kennon

School Board District 11: Jerry Lott

School Board District 12: Susan Addington

Minden mayor: Nick Cox

Minden police chief: Jared McIver, Larry Morris Jr.

Minden City Council: District A – Carlton “Buddy” Myles; District B – Damien Kemp; District C – Javelin Lashundria Hardy; District E – Thomas Adams Jr., Andy Pendergrass.

Springhill mayor: Ray Huddleston

Springhill police chief: Will Lynd

Springhill aldermen: District 1 – D. Nicole Frazier; District 3 – Stacey Willard; District 5 – Brandy White

Cotton Valley police chief: Sante Douglas Jr.

BIENVILLE PARISH

Arcadia mayor: O'Landis "Bubba" Millican

Arcadia police chief: Andrew J. Cato

Arcadia Town Council: District 2 - Melanie Monroe; District 4 - Edwin Mason; District 5 - Rita Desai, Timothy Williams

Ringgold mayor: Milton Vining

Ringgold police chief: Freddie Peterson

Ringgold Town Council: District 2 - Eddy Higginbotham; District 3 - Sarah Allums

Castor mayor: Vicki Pickett

Gibsland aldermen (5 to be elected): Dianna Pearson

CLAIBORNE PARISH

Haynesville mayor: Roderick D. Hampton

Haynesville police chief: Anthony C. Smith

Haynesville Town Council member: District 2 - Linda Beene Holyfield

Homer mayor: Tommy Sanders

Homer marshal: Roger Smith

Homer Town Selectman: District 2 - Johnny "Road Buddy" West; District 3 - Jimmy Hand; District 5 - Sammy Kirk

Junction City mayor: Charles Hogue

Junction City aldermen (3 to be elected): Harold Brantley Cupp

Athens aldermen (3 to be elected): Dianne Spigener

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

Campti mayor: LaRon Winslow

Campti police chief: Christopher Bush, Charles "Bruce" Marshall

Robeline mayor: Bobby Behan

Robeline police chief: Shelby Borders, Kenneth Wayne Ocon II

Ashland village council members (3 to be elected): Joshua E. Adams

RED RIVER PARISH

Hall Summit mayor: Danny Scott

SABINE PARISH

11th Judicial District judge: Verity Gentry

Zwolle mayor: Marvin Frazier

Zwolle councilmen (5 to be elected): Harry Babers, Jane Rivers

