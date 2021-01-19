Qualifying for assorted municipal offices throughout the state begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday and ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Among the offices up for grabs is Bossier City mayor. Expect to see a familiar name during the qualifying process. That’s because Mayor Lorenz "Lo" Walker has confirmed he’ll once again be a candidate for reelection on the March 20 ballot.
Walker’s fourth term as mayor ends June 30. If reelected, he would exceed the terms held by the man he succeeded, the late Mayor George Dement.
Here’s a look at what other races will be on the ballot:
BIENVILLE
2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge
BESE District 4
Castor alderman
Jamestown alderman
BOSSIER
BESE District 4
Bossier City mayor, councilmen at large (2 to be elected), Districts 1-5 (1 elected in each district)
CADDO
BESE District 4
Justice of the Peace Ward 9
Mooringsport police chief
Rodessa alderman
CLAIBORNE
2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge
DESOTO
BESE District 4
Police Juror District 2
Stanley mayor, police chief and 3 aldermen
NATCHITOCHES
BESE District 4
Clarence police chief
Goldonna police chief
Powhatan police chief
RED RIVER
BESE District 4
Police Juror District 3
Edgefield alderman
Martin alderman
SABINE
BESE District 4
Police Juror District 3
Constable District 4
Many mayor, police chief and 5 aldermen
Noble alderman
WEBSTER
BESE District 4
Justice of the Peace District 3
Constable District 3
Dixie Inn alderman
Minden Council District A
Minden Council District D