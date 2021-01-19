Louisiana Voted

Qualifying for assorted municipal offices throughout the state begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday and ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Among the offices up for grabs is Bossier City mayor. Expect to see a familiar name during the qualifying process. That’s because Mayor Lorenz "Lo" Walker has confirmed he’ll once again be a candidate for reelection on the March 20 ballot.

Walker’s fourth term as mayor ends June 30. If reelected, he would exceed the terms held by the man he succeeded, the late Mayor George Dement.

Here’s a look at what other races will be on the ballot:  

BIENVILLE 

2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge

BESE District 4

Castor alderman

Jamestown alderman

BOSSIER

BESE District 4

Bossier City mayor, councilmen at large (2 to be elected), Districts 1-5 (1 elected in each district)

CADDO

BESE District 4

Justice of the Peace Ward 9

Mooringsport police chief

Rodessa alderman

CLAIBORNE

2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge

DESOTO

BESE District 4

Police Juror District 2

Stanley mayor, police chief and 3 aldermen

NATCHITOCHES

BESE District 4

Clarence police chief

Goldonna police chief

Powhatan police chief

RED RIVER

BESE District 4

Police Juror District 3

Edgefield alderman

Martin alderman

SABINE

BESE District 4

Police Juror District 3

Constable District 4

Many mayor, police chief and 5 aldermen

Noble alderman

WEBSTER

BESE District 4

Justice of the Peace District 3

Constable District 3

Dixie Inn alderman

Minden Council District A

Minden Council District D

