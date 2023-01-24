SHREVEPORT, La. – Qualifying begins Wednesday and runs through Friday for a handful of open positions appearing on the March 25 ballot in a few northwest Louisiana parishes.
Here’s a look by parish:
BOSSIER
- Justice of the Peace District 3
- City marshal in Shreveport
CADDO
- City marshal in Shreveport
- Justice of the Peace Ward 2 in the Oil City District
DESOTO
- Parish coroner
- Justice of the Peace District 2
WEBSTER
- School Board District 9
- Justice of the Peace District 3
When voters in those parishes, as well as in Natchitoches Parish, go to the polls on election day, they’ll also have to consider a variety of tax issues.
A summary by parish:
BOSSIER
Town of Haughton new millage proposition: 14.46 mills estimated to generate about $413,932 annually for 15 years, with 7.36 mills allocated to the Haughton Fire Department and 7.1 mills to the Haughton Police Department. The funds could be used for construction of facilities, operations, vehicles and equipment for public safety and medical services.
CADDO
Fire District No. Six Proposition No. 1 of 2 (millage renewal): Continued levy of 10.16 mills estimated to generate $490,000 annually for 10 years for fire protection.
Fire District No. Six Proposition No. 2 of 2 (service charge renewal): Continued collection of $75 on each residential and commercial structure estimated to generate $216,375 for fire protection and emergency services.
DESOTO
Fire Protection District 2 Proposition: 11 mills tax to replace 8.05 mill tax. New tax estimated to generate about $1.1 million for fire protection purposes.
Sales Tax District No. 1 Proposition: Parishwide ¼-cent sales tax, estimated to generate about $2 million annually. Proceeds to be dedicated operations of the animal shelter, provide mosquito control, support of non-profit organizations, maintenance and operations of parish buildings and paying debt.
WEBSTER
Parishwide library millage renewal: Continuation of 12.39 mills estimated to generate $3.2 million for library operations
NATCHITOCHES
Fire Protection District No. 7 tax renewal: Continuation of 10 mills estimated to generate $439,000 for fire protection and emergency medical services in the district, which includes the communities of Ajax, Allen, Bethany, Beulah, Marthaville, Robeline, Spanish Lake and Shady Grove.