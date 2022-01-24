Geaux vote image

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Qualifying for the March 26 municipal primary election will be held from Wednesday through Friday.

Here's a breakdown parish-by-parish of what's on the local ballots:

BIENVILLE PARISH

Bryceland – mayor and three aldermen

Lucky – chief of police

BOSSIER PARISH

26th Judicial District Judge

CADDO PARISH

2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge (3rd District)

Justice of the Peace Ward 2 (Oil City District)

DESOTO PARISH

2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge (3rd District)

Mansfield – mayor and five aldermen

Stonewall – mayor and five council members

Longstreet – mayor and three council members

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

School Board District 5

Natchez – mayor, police chief and three aldermen

RED RIVER PARISH

2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge (3rd District)

WEBSTER PARISH

2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge (3rd District)

Justice of the Peace District 3

All candidates for local municipal races must qualify with their parish clerk of court. Candidates may qualify for office by paying a qualifying fee or by filing a nominating petition, and are encouraged to check with their local clerk of court for specific parish hours. 

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments