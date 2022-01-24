BATON ROUGE, La. -- Qualifying for the March 26 municipal primary election will be held from Wednesday through Friday.
Here's a breakdown parish-by-parish of what's on the local ballots:
BIENVILLE PARISH
Bryceland – mayor and three aldermen
Lucky – chief of police
BOSSIER PARISH
26th Judicial District Judge
CADDO PARISH
2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge (3rd District)
Justice of the Peace Ward 2 (Oil City District)
DESOTO PARISH
2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge (3rd District)
Mansfield – mayor and five aldermen
Stonewall – mayor and five council members
Longstreet – mayor and three council members
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
School Board District 5
Natchez – mayor, police chief and three aldermen
RED RIVER PARISH
2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge (3rd District)
WEBSTER PARISH
2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge (3rd District)
Justice of the Peace District 3
All candidates for local municipal races must qualify with their parish clerk of court. Candidates may qualify for office by paying a qualifying fee or by filing a nominating petition, and are encouraged to check with their local clerk of court for specific parish hours.