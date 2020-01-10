January 2020 qualifying image

Natchitoches Mayor Lee Posey will have two opponents in his re-election bid following the closing of qualifying Friday.

Posey is one of a smattering of elected officials who will appear on the April 4 ballot.

Challenging him will be David “DJ” Kees Jr. and Ronnie James Williams Jr.

City Council seats are up for grabs too. Qualifying were:

Council at large: Don Mims, Betty Sawyer Smith

District 1: C. Edward “Eddie” Harrington

District 2: Dale Nielsen, Christopher Petite

District 3: Demetrius Fruga, Sylvia Morrow, Christopher Petite, Carl “Doug” Sias

District 4: Lawrence Batiste, James Below Jr., Walter E. Johnson Sr., Rosemary Washington.

Voters going to the polls this spring will also see presidential nominees and a number of candidates for the Democratic and Republican committees. Check the Secretary of State’s website for a list of all qualifiers.

Qualifying elsewhere in Natchitoches Parish and in Northwest Louisiana were:

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

Clarence

Mayor: Charles Bradley, Leslie Oglesby, William Phillips.

Chief of police: Mack H. Lewis

Aldermen (3 to be elected): Tamala Chatman, Scheryl Kelsey, Aretha McWright

Powhatan

Mayor: Jamika Neal, Hardrick Rivers

Aldermen (3 to be elected): Willie L. Davis Jr., Ezekiel Jewett Jr., Pamela Rivers.

BOSSIER PARISH

School Board District 5: Adam Bass of Bossier City.

CADDO PARISH

Greenwood

Mayor: Carter L. Bedford, Vencil Holmes, Frank Stawasz

Aldermen: At-large – Gary Vincent Cook, Jodi Larsen; District 1 – Josephine Birdsong Robinson; District 2 – Justin Davis, Larry L. Smith Sr.; District 4 – Brad Edwardes, Harold H. Goff.

BIENVILLE PARISH

Lucky

Mayor: Tommy Thompson, Desmond Venzant

Aldermen (3 to be elected): Jessica Dison

Saline

Mayor: Dorothy Satcher

Police chief: Sammy Matthews

Aldermen (5 to be elected): Curtis Garrett, Freddie Bert Hood, Brenda Matthews, Jimmie R. Rogers, Robert Slayton, Patricia Sullivan.

RED RIVER

Martin

Mayor: Phillip Walsworth Jr.

Police chief: Christopher Mangham

Aldermen (3 to be elected): DeRay Pullig

SABINE

Florien

Mayor: Eddie Jones Jr.

Police Chief: Jackson Kleven, Herman R. Love

Aldermen (3 to be elected): Tanagyika “Tanja: Charles, Bradley Marr, Suzanne Williams.

