Natchitoches Mayor Lee Posey will have two opponents in his re-election bid following the closing of qualifying Friday.
Posey is one of a smattering of elected officials who will appear on the April 4 ballot.
Challenging him will be David “DJ” Kees Jr. and Ronnie James Williams Jr.
City Council seats are up for grabs too. Qualifying were:
Council at large: Don Mims, Betty Sawyer Smith
District 1: C. Edward “Eddie” Harrington
District 2: Dale Nielsen, Christopher Petite
District 3: Demetrius Fruga, Sylvia Morrow, Christopher Petite, Carl “Doug” Sias
District 4: Lawrence Batiste, James Below Jr., Walter E. Johnson Sr., Rosemary Washington.
Voters going to the polls this spring will also see presidential nominees and a number of candidates for the Democratic and Republican committees. Check the Secretary of State’s website for a list of all qualifiers.
Qualifying elsewhere in Natchitoches Parish and in Northwest Louisiana were:
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
Clarence
Mayor: Charles Bradley, Leslie Oglesby, William Phillips.
Chief of police: Mack H. Lewis
Aldermen (3 to be elected): Tamala Chatman, Scheryl Kelsey, Aretha McWright
Powhatan
Mayor: Jamika Neal, Hardrick Rivers
Aldermen (3 to be elected): Willie L. Davis Jr., Ezekiel Jewett Jr., Pamela Rivers.
BOSSIER PARISH
School Board District 5: Adam Bass of Bossier City.
CADDO PARISH
Greenwood
Mayor: Carter L. Bedford, Vencil Holmes, Frank Stawasz
Aldermen: At-large – Gary Vincent Cook, Jodi Larsen; District 1 – Josephine Birdsong Robinson; District 2 – Justin Davis, Larry L. Smith Sr.; District 4 – Brad Edwardes, Harold H. Goff.
BIENVILLE PARISH
Lucky
Mayor: Tommy Thompson, Desmond Venzant
Aldermen (3 to be elected): Jessica Dison
Saline
Mayor: Dorothy Satcher
Police chief: Sammy Matthews
Aldermen (5 to be elected): Curtis Garrett, Freddie Bert Hood, Brenda Matthews, Jimmie R. Rogers, Robert Slayton, Patricia Sullivan.
RED RIVER
Martin
Mayor: Phillip Walsworth Jr.
Police chief: Christopher Mangham
Aldermen (3 to be elected): DeRay Pullig
SABINE
Florien
Mayor: Eddie Jones Jr.
Police Chief: Jackson Kleven, Herman R. Love
Aldermen (3 to be elected): Tanagyika “Tanja: Charles, Bradley Marr, Suzanne Williams.