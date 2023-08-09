Day 2 of qualifying has come to an end with a flurry of changes in state legislative races.
Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Thursday to sign up for races they are seeking. The primary election is Oct. 14.
Already some shakeups are been seen in the legislative races. District 38 state Sen. Barry Milligan of Shreveport announced he will not seek re-election.
In a statement, Milligan said he poured his heart and energy into serving his district -- sometimes to the detriment of his family and health.
"Now, having fulfilled my responsibility to the citizens of District 38, I need to focus on my post-surgery physical therapy and provide for my family and loved ones,” said Milligan.
Political analyst Jeremy Alford says as much as one-third of the entire legislature could turnover with Milligan being part of that notable number.
“He is a major player in the upper chamber. ... He's in a leadership role with homeland security and has a direct line to the senate president. He could have very well moved up and grabbed another gavel. ... Inquiring minds in Baton Rouge want to know exactly what's going on there -- because his public statement sure did not reveal a whole lot,” said Alford.
That sets off a game of musical chairs --who will run for Milligan’s senate seat? Current state Rep. Thomas Pressly of Shreveport gets the nod.
“I got a phone call last night from my good friend Barry Milligan telling me he had some health issues he was going to focus on over the next few years … and decided he's not going to run for District 38 re-election. I decided to jump in and really started pounding the phone numbers today and decided to qualify this morning and had the opportunity to jump in this race,” said Pressly.
Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) member Michael Melerine will run for Pressly’s seat and Melerine's wife, Stacy, will run for his BESE seat.
Former senator John Milkovich, who represented District 38, is running again. Milkovich was defeated by Milligan four years ago.
As he qualified this year, Milkovich said he was proud of his strong pro-life stance -- achieving a 100% voting record on that topic when he was in office.
In Bossier, state Rep. Dodie Horton qualified to run again. Horton has been a staunch conservative member of the House in Baton Rouge and does what she says she is going to do.
She is hopeful of serving another term under new leadership at the very top and thinks that will lead to a "redo" on the budget, alleviating the bitterness of the way the last session ended.
Louisiana Senate majority leader Sharon Hewitt, officially qualified to run for governor Wednesday. Hewitt says her candidacy is committed to energizing the Louisiana economy, supporting the energy industry and creating good paying jobs.
“I'm running for governor for this reason to give families a reason to stay in Louisiana instead of a reason to leave,” said Hewitt.
Here's a look at area legislative and local races:
STATEWIDE – Senate and State Representative
BESE District 4 - Stacey Melerine, Shreveport
Senate District 29 – Wendell Jay Luneau, Alexandria
Senate District 31 – Mike McConathy, Natchitoches; Alan Seabaugh, Shreveport.
Senate District 33 – Stewart Cathey Jr., Monroe; Harvey “Ned” White, Monroe.
Senate District 36 - Adam Bass, Bossier City; Robert Mills, Bossier City
Senate District 38 – John Milkovich, Keithville; Thomas Pressly, Shreveport
Senate District 39 – Sam Jenkins Jr., Shreveport; Barbara Norton, Shreveport; Cedric Glover, Shreveport
State Representative District 1 - Danny McCormick, Oil City; Randall Liles, Shreveport
State Representative District 2 – Terence Vinson, Shreveport
State Representative District 3 - Tammy Phelps, Shreveport
State Representative District 4 – Jasmine R. Green, Shreveport; Lyndon B. Johnson, Shreveport
State Representative District 5 – Dennis Bamburg Jr., Haughton
State Representative District 6 - Evan McMichael, Shreveport; Robert "Bobby" Darrow, Shreveport; Michael Melerine, Shreveport
State Representative District 7 – Larry Bagley, Logansport; Tim Pruitt, Stonewall
State Representative District 8 - Raymond Crews, Bossier City
State Representative District 9 - Dodie Horton, Haughton; Chris Turner, Haughton
State Representative District 10 – Wayne McMahen, Springhill
State Representative District 11 – Ray Ivory Sr., Gibsland; Deandre Alexander, Arcadia
State Representative District 13 – Jack McFarland, Winnfield
State Representative District 22 – Gabe Firment, Pollock
State Representative District 24 – Clarence Beebe, Hornbeck; Rodney Schamerhorn, Leesville
State Representative District 25 – Jason Dewitt, Boyce; Patricia “Trish” Leleux, Woodworth
BOSSIER
Sheriff – Chris Green, Benton; Julian Whittington, Benton
Clerk of Court – Jill Sessions, Benton
Assessor – Bobby Edmiston, Benton
Coroner – Mike Williams, Bossier City
Police Jury District 1 - Michael Farris, Bossier City; Andre Wilson, Doyline; Bob Brotherton, Elm Grove; Mary Odom, Haughton
Police Jury District 2 – Glenn Benton, Haughton
Police Jury District 3 - Philip Rodgers, Benton
Police Jury District 4 – Jack Harvill, Plain Dealing; Donald Stephens, Plain Dealing; John Ed Jorden, Benton
Police Jury District 5 – Julianna Parks, Bossier City
Police Jury District 6 - Chris Marsiglia, Bossier City
Police Jury District 7 – Jimmy Cochran, Bossier City
Police Jury District 8 – Doug Rimmer Sr., Bossier City
Police Jury District 9 – Pam Glorioso, Bossier City; Charles Gray, Bossier City
Police Jury District 10 – Jerome Darby, Bossier City; Mary Giles, Bossier City
Police Jury District 11 – Tom Salzer, Bossier City
Police Jury District 12 – Paul “Mac” Plummer, Bossier City; Keith Sutton, Bossier City
School Board District 4 – John “Tommy” Green, Springhill; Sherri Pool, Benton
CADDO
Juvenile Court Judge – Justin Courtney, Ida; Heidi Martin, Shreveport
Sheriff – Henry Whitehorn Sr., Shreveport; Shayne Gibson, Greenwood; Eric Hatfield, Shreveport; John Nickelson, Shreveport
Clerk of Court – Mike Spence, Shreveport
Assessor – Kristin Hardin Gonzalez, Shreveport; Brett Frazier, Vivian
Coroner: Todd Thoma, Shreveport
Parish Commission District 1 – Todd Hopkins, Mooringsport; Chris Kracman, Oil City
Parish Commission District 2 - Gregory Young
Parish Commission District 3 – Joshua Hanson, Shreveport; Victor L. Thomas, Shreveport; Michael D. Williams, Shreveport
Parish Commission District 4 – Frank Thaxton, Shreveport; John-Paul Young, Shreveport
Parish Commission District 5 – Roy Burrell, Shreveport
Parish Commission District 7 – Stormy Gage-Watts, Shreveport
Parish Commission District 8 – Grace Anne Blake, Shreveport; Tim Euler, Shreveport
Parish Commission District 9 - John Atkins
Parish Commission District 10 - Quinton Aught, Shreveport; Ronald "Ronnie" Cothran, Shreveport; Kenny Gordon, Shreveport
Parish Commission District 11 – Ed Lazarus, Keithville
Parish Commission District 12 – Ken Epperson Sr., Shreveport
Justice of the Peace Ward 2 (Oil City District) - Philip "Kru" Craft, Vivian
Village of Mooringsport council member - Tyler Justin Gordon, Mooringsport
DESOTO
Sheriff - Kenny Gingles, Stonewall; Jayson Richardson, Gloster
Clerk of Court – Jeremy Evans, Logansport; Layne Huckabay, Gloster; Dean Register, Logansport; Lisa Lobrano Burson, Keachi
Assessor – Haus Cordray, Logansport; Ricky Temple, Mansfield; Coday Johnston, Mansfield
Police Jury District 1A - Jimmy Holmes, Keachi
Police Jury District 1B – Bubba Clark, Logansport; Leroy Creech, Logansport; Dewayne Mitchell, Logansport
Police Jury District 1C – Keith Parker, Mansfield
Police Jury District 2 – Robby Latham, Stonewall
Police Jury District 2 - Greg Baker, Stonewall
Police Jury District 4A – Richard Fuller, Mansfield
Police Jury District 4B – Jeri Burrell, Mansfield; Cody Robbins, Mansfield
Police Jury District 4C - Ernel Jones, Mansfield
Police Jury District 4D – Trina Boyd-Simpson, Mansfield; Alvin Williams, Mansfield
Police Jury District 5 – Reggie Roe, Frierson
Police Jury District 6 - Ricky McPhearson, Pelican; Rodriguez Dale Ross, Mansfield
Village of Stanley alderman - Marsha McCoy, Logansport
Village of Longstreet - John "Bubba" Smitherman, Logansport
WEBSTER
Sheriff - Jason Parker, Minden
Clerk of Court – Holli Vining, Minden
Assessor – Denise Edwards, Minden
Coroner - Allen Mosely, Minden
Police Jury District 1 – Bruce Blanton, Springhill
Police Jury District 2 - Allen Gilbert, Springhill
Police Jury District 4 – Randy Thomas, Minden
Police Jury District 5 – Mike Griffith, Minden; George Rice, Minden; Cynt Walker, Minden
Police Jury District 6 - Jim Bonsall, Minden
Police Jury District 7 – Steve Lemmons, Dubberly
Police Jury District 8 - Winky Newer, Minden
Police Jury District 9 - Beverly Kennon, Minden
Police Jury District 10 – Darrell Morris, Minden; Johnnye Kennon, Minden
Police Jury District 11 – Steve Ramsey, Heflin
Police Jury District 12 – Adam Lee, Doyline
Justice of the Peace District 3 - Adam Wright, Doyline
BIENVILLE
Sheriff - John Balance, Jamestown; Henry Ford, Arcadia
Clerk of Court - Willie “Eddie” Holmes, Arcadia
Assessor – Ricardo “Rick” Moore, Arcadia; Catherine Perritt, Arcadia
CLAIBORNE
Sheriff -Michael Allen, Homer; Sam Dowies, Homer; Van McDaniel, Homer
Clerk of Court – Brian Flynn, Homer
Assessor – Katie Buckner Coburn, Athens; Bob Robinson, Homer
Corner - William Mark Haynes, Homer
NATCHITOCHES
Sheriff - Michael “Mike” Wilson, Natchitoches; Steven "Steve" Pezant, Natchitoches; Stuart Wright, Natchitoches
Clerk of Court – David Stamey, Natchitoches
Assessor – Yolanda “Tootie” Chevalier-Reed, Natchitoches
Coroner – Steven Enlow Clanton, Campti
RED RIVER
Sheriff - Glen Edwards, Coushatta; Michael Antilley, Coushatta; Thomas "Tommy" Ashworth, Hall Summit
Clerk of Court – Stuart Shaw, Coushatta
Assessor - Dovie Beard, Coushatta
Coroner - Wyche Coleman Jr., Coushatta
Hall Summit police chief - Joshua Adams, Hall Summit
SABINE
Sheriff - Coby Lang, Many; Jeff Evans, Many; Aaron Mitchell, Florien
Clerk of Court -Shelly Salter, Florien
Assessor - Christopher “Chris” Tidwell, Many
Coroner - Mark Holder, Many