qualifying day 2

Day 2 of qualifying has come to an end with a flurry of changes in state legislative races. 

Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Thursday to sign up for races they are seeking. The primary election is Oct. 14. 

Already some shakeups are been seen in the legislative races. District 38 state Sen. Barry Milligan of Shreveport announced he will not seek re-election.

In a statement, Milligan said he poured his heart and energy into serving his district -- sometimes to the detriment of his family and health.

"Now, having fulfilled my responsibility to the citizens of District 38, I need to focus on my post-surgery physical therapy and provide for my family and loved ones,” said Milligan.

Political analyst Jeremy Alford says as much as one-third of the entire legislature could turnover with Milligan being part of that notable number.

“He is a major player in the upper chamber. ... He's in a leadership role with homeland security and has a direct line to the senate president. He could have very well moved up and grabbed another gavel. ... Inquiring minds in Baton Rouge want to know exactly what's going on there -- because his public statement sure did not reveal a whole lot,” said Alford.

That sets off a game of musical chairs --who will run for Milligan’s senate seat? Current state Rep. Thomas Pressly of Shreveport gets the nod.

“I got a phone call last night from my good friend Barry Milligan telling me he had some health issues he was going to focus on over the next few years … and decided he's not going to run for District 38 re-election. I decided to jump in and really started pounding the phone numbers today and decided to qualify this morning and had the opportunity to jump in this race,” said Pressly.

Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) member Michael Melerine will run for Pressly’s seat and Melerine's wife, Stacy, will run for his BESE seat.

Former senator John Milkovich, who represented District 38, is running again. Milkovich was defeated by Milligan four years ago.

As he qualified this year, Milkovich said he was proud of his strong pro-life stance -- achieving a 100% voting record on that topic when he was in office.

In Bossier, state Rep. Dodie Horton qualified to run again. Horton has been a staunch conservative member of the House in Baton Rouge and does what she says she is going to do.

She is hopeful of serving another term under new leadership at the very top and thinks that will lead to a "redo" on the budget, alleviating the bitterness of the way the last session ended.

Louisiana Senate majority leader Sharon Hewitt, officially qualified to run for governor Wednesday. Hewitt says her candidacy is committed to energizing the Louisiana economy, supporting the energy industry and creating good paying jobs.

“I'm running for governor for this reason to give families a reason to stay in Louisiana instead of a reason to leave,” said Hewitt.

Here's a look at area legislative and local races:

STATEWIDE – Senate and State Representative

BESE District 4 - Stacey Melerine, Shreveport

Senate District 29 – Wendell Jay Luneau, Alexandria

Senate District 31 – Mike McConathy, Natchitoches; Alan Seabaugh, Shreveport.

Senate District 33 – Stewart Cathey Jr., Monroe; Harvey “Ned” White, Monroe.

Senate District 36 - Adam Bass, Bossier City; Robert Mills, Bossier City

Senate District 38 – John Milkovich, Keithville; Thomas Pressly, Shreveport

Senate District 39 – Sam Jenkins Jr., Shreveport; Barbara Norton, Shreveport; Cedric Glover, Shreveport

State Representative District 1 - Danny McCormick, Oil City; Randall Liles, Shreveport

State Representative District 2 – Terence Vinson, Shreveport

State Representative District 3 - Tammy Phelps, Shreveport

State Representative District 4 – Jasmine R. Green, Shreveport; Lyndon B. Johnson, Shreveport

State Representative District 5 – Dennis Bamburg Jr., Haughton

State Representative District 6 - Evan McMichael, Shreveport; Robert "Bobby" Darrow, Shreveport; Michael Melerine, Shreveport

State Representative District 7 – Larry Bagley, Logansport; Tim Pruitt, Stonewall

State Representative District 8 - Raymond Crews, Bossier City

State Representative District 9 - Dodie Horton, Haughton; Chris Turner, Haughton

State Representative District 10 – Wayne McMahen, Springhill

State Representative District 11 – Ray Ivory Sr., Gibsland; Deandre Alexander, Arcadia

State Representative District 13 – Jack McFarland, Winnfield

State Representative District 22 – Gabe Firment, Pollock

State Representative District 24 – Clarence Beebe, Hornbeck; Rodney Schamerhorn, Leesville

State Representative District 25 – Jason Dewitt, Boyce; Patricia “Trish” Leleux, Woodworth

BOSSIER

Sheriff – Chris Green, Benton; Julian Whittington, Benton

Clerk of Court – Jill Sessions, Benton

Assessor – Bobby Edmiston, Benton

Coroner – Mike Williams, Bossier City

Police Jury District 1 - Michael Farris, Bossier City; Andre Wilson, Doyline; Bob Brotherton, Elm Grove; Mary Odom, Haughton

Police Jury District 2 – Glenn Benton, Haughton

Police Jury District 3 - Philip Rodgers, Benton

Police Jury District 4 – Jack Harvill, Plain Dealing; Donald Stephens, Plain Dealing; John Ed Jorden, Benton

Police Jury District 5 – Julianna Parks, Bossier City

Police Jury District 6 - Chris Marsiglia, Bossier City

Police Jury District 7 – Jimmy Cochran, Bossier City

Police Jury District 8 – Doug Rimmer Sr., Bossier City

Police Jury District 9 – Pam Glorioso, Bossier City; Charles Gray, Bossier City

Police Jury District 10 – Jerome Darby, Bossier City; Mary Giles, Bossier City

Police Jury District 11 – Tom Salzer, Bossier City

Police Jury District 12 – Paul “Mac” Plummer, Bossier City; Keith Sutton, Bossier City

School Board District 4 – John “Tommy” Green, Springhill; Sherri Pool, Benton

CADDO

Juvenile Court Judge – Justin Courtney, Ida; Heidi Martin, Shreveport

Sheriff – Henry Whitehorn Sr., Shreveport; Shayne Gibson, Greenwood; Eric Hatfield, Shreveport; John Nickelson, Shreveport

Clerk of Court – Mike Spence, Shreveport

Assessor – Kristin Hardin Gonzalez, Shreveport; Brett Frazier, Vivian

Coroner: Todd Thoma, Shreveport

Parish Commission District 1 – Todd Hopkins, Mooringsport; Chris Kracman, Oil City

Parish Commission District 2 - Gregory Young

Parish Commission District 3 – Joshua Hanson, Shreveport; Victor L. Thomas, Shreveport; Michael D. Williams, Shreveport

Parish Commission District 4 – Frank Thaxton, Shreveport; John-Paul Young, Shreveport

Parish Commission District 5 – Roy Burrell, Shreveport

Parish Commission District 7 – Stormy Gage-Watts, Shreveport

Parish Commission District 8 – Grace Anne Blake, Shreveport; Tim Euler, Shreveport

Parish Commission District 9 - John Atkins

Parish Commission District 10 - Quinton Aught, Shreveport; Ronald "Ronnie" Cothran, Shreveport; Kenny Gordon, Shreveport

Parish Commission District 11 – Ed Lazarus, Keithville

Parish Commission District 12 – Ken Epperson Sr., Shreveport

Justice of the Peace Ward 2 (Oil City District) - Philip "Kru" Craft, Vivian

Village of Mooringsport council member - Tyler Justin Gordon, Mooringsport

DESOTO

Sheriff - Kenny Gingles, Stonewall; Jayson Richardson, Gloster

Clerk of Court – Jeremy Evans, Logansport; Layne Huckabay, Gloster; Dean Register, Logansport; Lisa Lobrano Burson, Keachi

Assessor – Haus Cordray, Logansport; Ricky Temple, Mansfield; Coday Johnston, Mansfield

Police Jury District 1A - Jimmy Holmes, Keachi

Police Jury District 1B – Bubba Clark, Logansport; Leroy Creech, Logansport; Dewayne Mitchell, Logansport

Police Jury District 1C – Keith Parker, Mansfield

Police Jury District 2 – Robby Latham, Stonewall

Police Jury District 2 - Greg Baker, Stonewall

Police Jury District 4A – Richard Fuller, Mansfield

Police Jury District 4B – Jeri Burrell, Mansfield; Cody Robbins, Mansfield

Police Jury District 4C - Ernel Jones, Mansfield

Police Jury District 4D – Trina Boyd-Simpson, Mansfield; Alvin Williams, Mansfield

Police Jury District 5 – Reggie Roe, Frierson

Police Jury District 6 - Ricky McPhearson, Pelican; Rodriguez Dale Ross, Mansfield

Village of Stanley alderman - Marsha McCoy, Logansport

Village of Longstreet - John "Bubba" Smitherman, Logansport

WEBSTER

Sheriff - Jason Parker, Minden

Clerk of Court – Holli Vining, Minden

Assessor – Denise Edwards, Minden

Coroner - Allen Mosely, Minden

Police Jury District 1 – Bruce Blanton, Springhill

Police Jury District 2 - Allen Gilbert, Springhill

Police Jury District 4 – Randy Thomas, Minden

Police Jury District 5 – Mike Griffith, Minden; George Rice, Minden; Cynt Walker, Minden

Police Jury District 6 - Jim Bonsall, Minden

Police Jury District 7 – Steve Lemmons, Dubberly

Police Jury District 8 - Winky Newer, Minden

Police Jury District 9 - Beverly Kennon, Minden

Police Jury District 10 – Darrell Morris, Minden; Johnnye Kennon, Minden

Police Jury District 11 – Steve Ramsey, Heflin

Police Jury District 12 – Adam Lee, Doyline

Justice of the Peace District 3 - Adam Wright, Doyline

BIENVILLE

Sheriff - John Balance, Jamestown; Henry Ford, Arcadia

Clerk of Court - Willie “Eddie” Holmes, Arcadia

Assessor – Ricardo “Rick” Moore, Arcadia; Catherine Perritt, Arcadia

CLAIBORNE

Sheriff -Michael Allen, Homer; Sam Dowies, Homer; Van McDaniel, Homer

Clerk of Court – Brian Flynn, Homer

Assessor – Katie Buckner Coburn, Athens; Bob Robinson, Homer

Corner - William Mark Haynes, Homer

NATCHITOCHES

Sheriff - Michael “Mike” Wilson, Natchitoches; Steven "Steve" Pezant, Natchitoches; Stuart Wright, Natchitoches

Clerk of Court – David Stamey, Natchitoches

Assessor – Yolanda “Tootie” Chevalier-Reed, Natchitoches

Coroner – Steven Enlow Clanton, Campti

RED RIVER

Sheriff - Glen Edwards, Coushatta; Michael Antilley, Coushatta; Thomas "Tommy" Ashworth, Hall Summit

Clerk of Court – Stuart Shaw, Coushatta

Assessor - Dovie Beard, Coushatta

Coroner - Wyche Coleman Jr., Coushatta

Hall Summit police chief - Joshua Adams, Hall Summit

SABINE

Sheriff - Coby Lang, Many; Jeff Evans, Many; Aaron Mitchell, Florien

Clerk of Court -Shelly Salter, Florien

Assessor - Christopher “Chris” Tidwell, Many

Coroner - Mark Holder, Many

