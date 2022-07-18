Qualifying is Wednesday through Friday for a slew of offices up for grabs on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Candidates must qualify with the clerk of court’s office in the parish where they are registered to vote. Qualifying fees vary depending upon the office the candidate signs up for.
Here’s what’s on the ballot in Northwest Louisiana.
ALL PARISHES:
- U.S. Senator
- U.S. 4th Congressional District representative
BIENVILLE PARISH
- School Board – districts 1-7
- Arcadia – mayor, police chief, 5 council member districts
- Gibsland - mayor, police chief, 5 aldermen
- Mount Lebanon – mayor, 5 aldermen
- Ringgold – mayor, police chief, 5 council districts
- Bienville – mayor, 3 aldermen
- Castor – mayor, 3 aldermen
- Bryceland – 1 alderman
- Lucky – 1 alderman
- Saline – 2 aldermen
BOSSIER PARISH
- School Board – 12 districts
- (Shreveport mayor and council for those areas within Shreveport city limits)
CADDO PARISH
- Second Circuit Court of Appeal judge
- Caddo District judge
- School Board – 12 districts
- Shreveport – mayor, councilman in districts A, B, C, D, E, F, G
- Blanchard – mayor, police chief, 5 aldermen
- Vivian – mayor, police chief, aldermen in 4 wards
- Belcher – mayor, police chief, 3 aldermen
- Gilliam – mayor, police chief, 3 aldermen
- Mooringsport – mayor, police chief, 3 council districts
CLAIBORNE PARISH
- School Board – 10 districts
- Haynesville – mayor, police chief, 5 council member districts
- Homer – mayor, marshal, 5 selectman districts
- Athens – mayor, police chief, 3 aldermen
- Junction City – mayor, police chief
DESOTO PARISH
- Second Circuit Court judge
- School Board – 11 districts
- Keachi – mayor, 5 aldermen
- Grand Cane – mayor, 3 aldermen
- Stanley – 2 aldermen
- Longstreet – 2 council members
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
- Third Circuit Court of Appeal judge
- Parish Council – District 2
- School Board – 11 districts
- Campti – mayor, police chief, 5 council members
- Ashland – mayor, police chief, 3 council members
- Clarence - mayor
- Goldonna – mayor, police chief, 3 aldermen
- Powhatan - mayor
- Provencal – mayor, police chief, 3 aldermen
- Robeline – mayor, police chief, 3 aldermen
RED RIVER
- Second Circuit Court of Appeal judge
- School Board – 7 districts
- Hall Summit – mayor, police chief, 3 aldermen
- Martin – mayor
SABINE PARISH
- Third Circuit Court of Appeal judge
- 11th Judicial District judge
- School Board – 9 districts
- Zwolle – mayor, police chief, 5 councilmen
- Noble – mayor, police chief, 3 aldermen
- Fisher – 1 alderman
WEBSTER PARISH
- Justice of the Peace District 3
- School Board – 12 districts
- Minden – mayor, police chief, council districts A, B, C, D, E
- Springhill – mayor, police chief, 5 aldermen districts
- Dixie Inn – mayor, 1 alderman
- Doyline – mayor, police chief, 3 aldermen
- Heflin – mayor, police chief, 3 aldermen
- Cotton Valley – police chief