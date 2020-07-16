BATON ROUGE, La. - Qualifying for the Nov. 3 Presidential General/Congressional Primary Election begins Wednesday through July 24.
All candidates for local municipal races will qualify with their parish clerk of court. All candidates for U.S. Representatives, U.S. Senators, Associate Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal Judges and Public Service Commissioners will qualify at the Louisiana State Archives in Baton Rouge.
Hours of operation for the secretary of state are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Once qualified, candidates will appear on the secretary of state’s website in real-time on the home page at www.sos.la.gov.
The fall elections will be held on Nov. 3 and the runoff on Dec. 5. More information on qualifying can be found the secretary of state’s website.