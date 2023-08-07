Expect a steady stream of political hopefuls to the clerks of court offices in Northwest Louisiana this week as qualifying for this fall’s elections gets underway.
Candidates have three days to sign up – Tuesday through Thursday. The primary election is Oct. 14 and the general election on Nov. 18.
Those running on a statewide basis such as governor or attorney general will qualify in Baton Rouge. For all other offices, qualifying is in the parish courthouse.
Legislative offices are up for grabs, too. Up for reelection across Northwest Louisiana are Senate districts 19, 29, 31, 33, 36, 39 and Representative districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 22, 24, 25.
Races in all parishes include sheriff, clerk of court, tax assessor, coroner, Police Jury – or commission in Caddo.
There are some local races on the parish ballots as well:
BOSSIER
School Board District 4
Justice of the Peace District 4
CADDO
Justice of the Peace Ward 2 (Oil City District)
Village of Hosston alderman
Village of Mooringsport council member
DESOTO
Village of South Mansfield alderman
Village of Stanley alderman
Village of Longstreet council members (two)
WEBSTER
Justice of the Peace District 3
Constable in JP District 3
Town of Cullen alderman
BIENVILLE
Village of Bienville alderman
Village of Lucky alderman
CLAIBORNE
Village of Athens alderman
NATCHITOCHES
Parish president
Parish council members (districts 1-5)
Village of Provencal police chief
Village of Provencal alderman
RED RIVER
Village of Edgefield police chief
Village of Hall Summit police chief
SABINE
Village of Pleasant Hill mayor, alderman
Village of Noble police chief, alderman