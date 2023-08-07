flag 1.jpg

Expect a steady stream of political hopefuls to the clerks of court offices in Northwest Louisiana this week as qualifying for this fall’s elections gets underway.

Candidates have three days to sign up – Tuesday through Thursday. The primary election is Oct. 14 and the general election on Nov. 18. 

Those running on a statewide basis such as governor or attorney general will qualify in Baton Rouge. For all other offices, qualifying is in the parish courthouse.

Legislative offices are up for grabs, too. Up for reelection across Northwest Louisiana are Senate districts 19, 29, 31, 33, 36, 39 and Representative districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 22, 24, 25.

Races in all parishes include sheriff, clerk of court, tax assessor, coroner, Police Jury – or commission in Caddo.

There are some local races on the parish ballots as well: 

BOSSIER

School Board District 4

Justice of the Peace District 4

CADDO

Justice of the Peace Ward 2 (Oil City District)

Village of Hosston alderman

Village of Mooringsport council member

DESOTO

Village of South Mansfield alderman

Village of Stanley alderman

Village of Longstreet council members (two)

WEBSTER

Justice of the Peace District 3

Constable in JP District 3

Town of Cullen alderman

BIENVILLE

Village of Bienville alderman

Village of Lucky alderman

CLAIBORNE

Village of Athens alderman

NATCHITOCHES

Parish president

Parish council members (districts 1-5)

Village of Provencal police chief

Village of Provencal alderman

RED RIVER

Village of Edgefield police chief

Village of Hall Summit police chief

SABINE

Village of Pleasant Hill mayor, alderman

Village of Noble police chief, alderman

