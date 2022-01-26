Qualifying is underway in most northwest Louisiana parishes for the March 26 election.
For the most part, ballots are slim, with the exception of DeSoto Parish, where three municipalities – Mansfield, Stonewall and Longstreet – will elect a new slate of leaders.
Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Friday to sign up.
Here’s a list of who’s qualified so far by parish:
CADDO-DESOTO-RED RIVER
2ND Circuit Court of Appeal, Third District
Craig Marcotte, Shreveport
BIENVILLE PARISH
Bryceland
Mayor: Aundria Sue Loe
Aldermen (3 to be elected): Tanya Mayeux
DESOTO PARISH
Mansfield
Mayor: Joseph Hall Jr., Thomas Jones, John Mayweather Sr.
Alderman District B - Robert L. Pea
Alderman District C - Victoria (Vicky) Woodley Jackson
Stonewall
Mayor: Randal S. Rodgers
Stonewall council members (5 to be elected): Donald A. Crosslin Jr.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
Natchez
Mayor: Patsy Ward Hoover, Rosia Lee Humphery
Aldermen (3 to be elected): Shelia Johnson