vote

Vote signs

 Jupiterimages

Qualifying is underway in most northwest Louisiana parishes for the March 26 election.

For the most part, ballots are slim, with the exception of DeSoto Parish, where three municipalities – Mansfield, Stonewall and Longstreet – will elect a new slate of leaders.

Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Friday to sign up. 

Here’s a list of who’s qualified so far by parish:

CADDO-DESOTO-RED RIVER

2ND Circuit Court of Appeal, Third District

Craig Marcotte, Shreveport

BIENVILLE PARISH

Bryceland

Mayor: Aundria Sue Loe

Aldermen (3 to be elected): Tanya Mayeux

DESOTO PARISH

Mansfield

Mayor: Joseph Hall Jr., Thomas Jones, John Mayweather Sr.

Alderman District B - Robert L. Pea

Alderman District C - Victoria (Vicky) Woodley Jackson

Stonewall

Mayor: Randal S. Rodgers

Stonewall council members (5 to be elected): Donald A. Crosslin Jr.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

Natchez

Mayor: Patsy Ward Hoover, Rosia Lee Humphery

Aldermen (3 to be elected): Shelia Johnson

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments