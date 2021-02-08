COUSHATTA, La. – The newly appointed Red River Parish Fire District board members may be seeing red when it comes to the district’s finances but the one assurance they can offer to parish residents is their protection is still on solid footing.
“We have a full crew on shift. We can still handle the shifts. None of this has affected that,” board President Shawn Beard told KTBS.
In recent weeks, the Red River Parish Police Jury unseated the former fire district board, created seven fire district service areas within the parish and appointed a new group of representatives from within those districts to serve as the new board. Then on Feb. 1, longtime Fire Chief Shane Felts submitted his resignation.
The former board members were removed after it was discovered the appointees had been serving improperly since none had been reappointed by the Police Jury as required by state law. The last appointments were in 2016.
But that was just a starting point to get the root of concerns about the district’s finances that first surfaced last year when the fire district went before the voters three years early to ask for a tax renewal. Questions were raised about the need to refinance debt incurred with construction of the new fire station, but voters still said yes to the renewal.
“That’s when we all figured something was going on,” said Beard, who was on the Police Jury at the time. He resigned late last year after moving out of his district but agreed to an appointment to the new fire board.
Now, even with several weeks passing since the new board took over, answers to the questions about the fire district’s finances are no where near known.
“There’s not a lot I can answer now,” Beard said. “We still got more questions.”
Contributing to the board’s stalled quest is the inability so far to get public documents that are still in the hands of a company hired in 2014 as an administrator of sorts. PMI Resource was paid in excess of $50,000 a year to handle administrative duties such as payroll, civil service and general accounting.
Retired District Attorney Bill Jones, who is serving as secretary for the new fire board, has for months sought records from PMI’s owner, Mark Waniewski, through a public records request. As of Monday, the board has received “some information,” but not all that is needed.
Asked if he knew why PMI was not responding to the board’s demand for its records, Beard responded, “That’s a good question. I can’t answer that.”
District Attorney Julie Jones also has sent PMI a letter demanding all of the fire district’s records since 2014.
The board last week terminated its contract with PMI. Waniewski did not return a call from KTBS seeking comment.
The upheaval with the fire district comes a few years after the it appeared to be riding a new wave into the future. It wasn’t that long ago the parishwide fire force was only volunteer-based and dependent on old or hand-me-down equipment.
Felts took over in 2012, and by 2015, the district had three shifts of paid firefighters. In February 2018, doors to the new $3 million fire station opened.
In a March 2018 interview with KTBS, Felts said the district had benefited from the Haynesville Shale natural gas boom that until its slowdown was pumping additional property tax revenue into the fire department’s bank account. Felts said the extra money was drawing a generous interest, allowing the district to borrow construction money at a low rate to pay the monthly note and still make money on the tax revenue.
Fast forward to 2021 and the new board finds itself without a clear picture of the district’s finances.
Among the financial concerns the board is tackling:
- According to the 2019 audit, the board shows $2 million in revenue but spent over $2.6 million. The department has overspent by approximately a half-million dollars each year for the past several years.
- Only 9% was paid into the firefighters’ state retirement. The district should have paid over 30%.
- The district had to pay a $13,000 penalty for early payoff of a bond that financed construction of the fire station after a bank backed out of a refinancing deal. The former board asked the public to renew the property tax two years early as a means of reducing the bank note. Meanwhile, two other banks purchased the bonds, making a payment due March 1 and two annually until 2033.
- Rent for property where an unused radio tower is still located has not been paid in years.
The board voted last week to get caught up on the unpaid bills, including the amount due to the state retirement system. Beard said the total could reach $80,000.
That will unfreeze the firefighters’ retirement and get the district in line with that is required by state law, Beard said. Unfortunately, he said, the impact to the firefighters’ retirement cannot be undone. It’s been frozen since the proper payments were not made.
The firefighters’ health insurance premiums have been paid, he added.
Even with the unknowns, the board can make payroll for its paid firefighters, which is something that appears to have been in jeopardy in previous months, Beard said.
For at least two months in late 2020, PMI loaned the district enough money to make pay the firefighters, he said.
“We’re not certain why they had to do that,” Beard said.
The loan was done without approval of the state bond commission.
The board also took action to restrict Felts’ access to district credit cards, bank accounts and financial records. That was done prior to Felts’ resignation.
Still, Beard stressed Felts’ decision to resign was his own.
“He made that decision. That was not the board’s intention. We didn’t have anything to do with it,” Beard said.
Felts did not immediately return a message seeking comment about his resignation.
An interim fire chief will be named. The board also has hired a fire department secretary and an accountant.
The new board’s “whole intent is to figure out what is going on and get this thing going in the right direction. We don’t know right now what that will look like. We want this to be as painless as it can be, but we want the citizens to know they are protected,” Beard said.