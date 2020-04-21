SHREVEPORT, La. -- When the economy re-opens not everyone will return to work at once. Physical distancing will be a factor.
An employee's general health may also be a consideration. It may be that employees are separated into two groups: those who are at higher risk for developing a severe case of COVID-19 and those who aren't.
"You sort of need to divide this into what we call low risk and high risk categories,” said Dr. G.E. Ghali, LSU Shreveport chancellor. "Ultimately we want to get everybody back to work."
Reopening the economy here in Louisiana will happen, but the question is how will it look?
“The biggest concern is the ability to care for the sick. Are there enough hospital beds? Who's at highest risk of dying after contracting COVID-19. What about the senior population?” asked Gov. John Bel Edwards during a daily news update.
"Or those folks who work that have significant co-morbid conditions. Not just simple diabetes or simple hypertension, but a combination of these things,” Ghali said.
Functional medicine physician Dr. Mark Hyman explains why, for example, diabetics shouldn't rush back into the workforce.
"Your risk of death is seven times higher than average with COVID-19. Why? Because diabetes is not just state of high blood sugar. It's a state of chronic inflammation. The thing that kills people with COVID-19 is not the virus but the body's own inflammation system has gone out of control,” Hyman said.
According to the United Health Foundation, Louisiana and Arkansas rank among the five worst states for diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.
"If we could simplify things, that particular group wouldn't go back as early as the majority of the population, which is 80 to 85 percent of the population,” Ghali said.
But 15 percent are high risk for COVID-19 -- not just catching it but dying.
In Caddo Parish, 73 percent of those who've died are black. Blacks also rank high in morbidity conditions.
Medical professionals said until there is a reliable antibody test and vaccine, the steps toward normalcy should be carefully measured. Slowly opening the economy, with a workforce that's low risk.
"I think for the higher risk populations, that's a little bit risky,” Ghali said.
Dr. Dee Barfield, a senior medical director for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana said as an employer they're in the same boat, trying to do what's best for their employees. And until there's a reliable antibody test, it's best to avoid exposure.