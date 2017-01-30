If you're willing to drive 248 miles from Shreveport and you've got the time, plenty of companies are looking to hire, as Houston ramps up to host Superbowl 51.
The big game is less than 1 week away and preps for the biggest football party of the year is in overdrive.
"We've been planning this now for a couple of months," said store manager Francisco Corona.
The big game is not only bringing big money to Houston, but it's also putting people to work from all over the country. A side hustlers dream!
"We actually still get a lot of applications and a lot of lotta people coming to work trying to work," added Corona.
The folks at Cyclone Anaya's has been training new servers, bartenders and kitchen help for the past month.
And the displays, tents and other fixtures you'll see all over Houston don't just put themselves together. It takes a lot of man power, which is why Aztec Events and Tents has been hiring left and right.
"We're hiring new drivers, new field crew members as well as people inside of our dispatch office to make it happen," said Chelsea Monroe. "We're extremely busy. Basically we're doing a month worth of rentals in a week's time span."
But perhaps one of the hottest jobs for Super Bowl 51, besides security and transportation, is bartending.
"We had the Final Four," said John Uriaite with Dogwood. "It's a similar situation. We're definitely up in staffing and excited.."
Right now, Dogwood is doubling its bar staff ...
"We're actually staffing out of Austin as well," added Uriaite. "Just to make sure service is up to par."
KTBS-3 News found several temporary agencies offering dozens of jobs with pay starting between 9 to 12 dollars an hour. Companies are looking to hire servers, dishwashers, grill cooks as well as general labor and security.
Again, most of the work is temporary, part-time, event work. But its a fun way to get in on Super Bowl fun and make a little money in the process!