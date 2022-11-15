Visible Satellite Image of Hurricane Ian (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
Hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin ends in just two weeks on November 30th.  As a whole, the season so far has been average compared to the last 30 years.  Average consists of 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major ones with winds over 111 mph.

2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Named Storms

The 2022 season consisted of 14 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 2 major ones (Category 3 or higher).

Named Storm Landfalls in the US during 2022

4 of the 14 named storms made landfall in the US.

Named Storms that Struck Florida in 2022

And 3 of those struck Florida!

Hurricane Ian Satellite Image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA

The worst was Major Hurricane Ian which made landfall near Punta Gorda, Florida on September 28th.  Ian was a Category 4 Hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale with 145 mph winds.  The storm caused catastrophic damage in the Fort Myers area.

Track the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

