Hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin ends in just two weeks on November 30th. As a whole, the season so far has been average compared to the last 30 years. Average consists of 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major ones with winds over 111 mph.
The 2022 season consisted of 14 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 2 major ones (Category 3 or higher).
4 of the 14 named storms made landfall in the US.
And 3 of those struck Florida!
The worst was Major Hurricane Ian which made landfall near Punta Gorda, Florida on September 28th. Ian was a Category 4 Hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale with 145 mph winds. The storm caused catastrophic damage in the Fort Myers area.
