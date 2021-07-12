SHREVEPORT, La. - Last week, it was all about Tropical Storm Elsa. This week, we are off to a quiet start as of Monday evening. The satellite image shows tranquil weather across the Atlantic Basin.
So far this young hurricane season, we've seen 5 named storms including Elsa.
And at least through the end of the month, formation and movement areas for tropical storms over the past nearly 100 years keep them close to North America.
Elsa seemed to follow the climatic mold. It developed near Barbados and dissipated in New England according to the National Hurricane Center.
The updated Hurricane Season Forecast from Colorado State University calls for as many as a dozen more named storms for the rest of the season or through November 30th.
Their forecast is based on a weak La Nina where abnormally cool ocean waters exist in the Pacific.
This is expected to provide minimal environmental west winds in the Atlantic Basin. Thus, the westward moving tropical waves in the easterly flow would encounter weak wind shear to tear them up.
Very warm waters in the Atlantic are also expected to aid in above average tropical development.
