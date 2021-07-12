Satellite Image of the Atlantic Basin Monday Night
Satellite Image of the Atlantic Basin Monday Night

SHREVEPORT, La. - Last week, it was all about Tropical Storm Elsa.  This week, we are off to a quiet start as of Monday evening.  The satellite image shows tranquil weather across the Atlantic Basin.

2021 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season Names

So far this young hurricane season, we've seen 5 named storms including Elsa.

Climatic Tropical Storm Formation Areas (National Hurricane Center)

And at least through the end of the month, formation and movement areas for tropical storms over the past nearly 100 years keep them close to North America.

Path of Elsa (National Hurricane Center)

Elsa seemed to follow the climatic mold.  It developed near Barbados and dissipated in New England according to the National Hurricane Center.

Updated Hurricane Season Forecast from Colorado State University

The updated Hurricane Season Forecast from Colorado State University calls for as many as a dozen more named storms for the rest of the season or through November 30th.

Sea Surface Temperature Anomaly in the Pacific Ocean (NOAA)

Their forecast is based on a weak La Nina where abnormally cool ocean waters exist in the Pacific.

La Nina Effects in the Atlantic Ocean

This is expected to provide minimal environmental west winds in the Atlantic Basin.  Thus, the westward moving tropical waves in the easterly flow would encounter weak wind shear to tear them up.

Very warm waters in the Atlantic are also expected to aid in above average tropical development.

Keep tabs on the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments