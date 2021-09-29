SHREVEPORT, La -- If you're headed to the Red River Revel this weekend, there's an indoor show that'll give you a warm feeling.
It's the Red River Quilters show at Riverview Hall. More than 200 eye-catching quilts are on display, from quilters age 10 to 98. There's also a silent auction for some quilts and other items.
And more items are for sale, along with things like fabrics and supplies if you want to get started.
"We want to share the joy of quilting. We want people to learn to quilt. We want children to learn to sew," quilter Karla Hardaway said. "This is an art that is expanding and becoming very, very popular. It's addictive. Once you get started, you want to do more and more. And it's good for any age."
The show opens Friday and Saturday from 10 to 6, and Sunday 11 to 4. Military and first responders get in free with proper identification. Otherwise, it's $7 to get in.