A re-entry program is helping convicts get back on their feet.
April 25-26, the Re-entry Alliance of Louisiana will be holding it's 3rd annual help conference. The conference will be held at LSU Shreveport in the Student Activities building.
The program is to help with affordable housing, sustainable employment, case planning management, health and wellness, education and leadership, and nonprofit management.
Approximately 500 attendees from throughout the state of Louisiana are expected to attend this year's event. Professionals representing reentry programs, state agencies, faith-based community, and non-profit organizations have committed to attending. The Conference's Registration Fee has been kept to a modest $45* for individual registrations.
Click here: https://2017reentryconferenceregistration.eventbrite.com to sponsor or register your group.
2017 Conference Website: http://la-reentryhelp.com