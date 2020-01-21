SHREVEPORT, La. - In 2020, some would expect to see different ethnic groups doing life together particularly in the church setting, but there is still a strong divide. Could it be worship style, what people are simply used to, or is there more to it?
A quick look around Shreveport Community Church and you'll see a mix of people African Americans and Caucasians worshiping together on Sunday.
The church's Pastor, Denny Duron and Worship Leader Teddy Grover recently talked about the sensitive issue of race relations.
“We are a black and white city and if you have a vision or a burden to reach the people of the city, then you are unrealistic if you don't have a multicultural vision," Duron said.
When Duron first took over his father's church years ago it was predominantly Caucasian. Duron was determined about changing that. He turned to the few African American members of his church, at the time, and asked what needed to change.
"They said this is was warm and welcoming church to everyone. ‘I said, that doesn't solve my problem.’ They said, what we don't see is ourselves in leadership,” Duron said.
Duron and Grover prayed about the situation and Duron made it a point to increase the African American presence in leadership. From there, the ministry grew. Duron did not try to water down the fact that people are different by saying we are all one. He embraces the differences.
"We are very sensitive to the fact that color is culture,” Duron said. “God wanted all of us to have the joy of experiencing the wonderful variety and particular strengths of cultures that come along with that and decide that they are going to share their lives.”
Other Shreveport pastors like Sam Carr and James McMinis were also successful in breaking color barriers in the church, but others have not been as fortunate particularly African American pastors. They say their doors have always been open to all races, but they haven't been as successful drawing as many white evangelicals to their churches.
Rev. Theron Jackson of Morning Star Baptist church says in a society where whites are the majority, it may be easier for blacks to attend white churches because they are already comfortable, that may not be the same for whites.
"I think the vestiges of racism and discrimination have been causes that the institutions of the church have not been able to avoid, particularly in the deep south, where it is not an issue of proximity and neighborhood it's an issue of the heart,” Jackson said.
To change the heart that does not just happen on Sunday. The bible says that happens when you get alone with God and read his word and that translates to how you do life.
"The small groups, that is where life happens,” Jackson said. “That is why I invest my hope in people, in small groups in their communities and their neighborhoods. That is where real change happens."
Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church in Bossier City is a 100-year-old historically black church where George Cauthen is the pastor. On Sundays, the congregation is mainly black, but on Thursday nights he leads a worship group that mainly consists of white men.
"There is a new group called men of courage that I have yoked up with,” Cauthen said. “We are partnering in this community doing service for God. We cannot go to church together, but we can serve together outside the four walls.
“I love worshiping here and they love worshiping there, but at some point we come together," Cauthen said.
While each of these pastors approaches church differently, they each share a common belief, true Christians don't walk away from the table when the conversation of race gets uncomfortable and life is too short to be hateful.
"If you allow the love of god to guide you, to make that your goal, then your whole life changes,” Grover said. “Don't let people’s opinions or prejudices become your belief system. Have the word of God and let his word become your belief system then things can change.”