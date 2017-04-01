Some Louisiana residents are a little bit richer after claiming money they did not know they had.
The Louisiana Treasury is currently holding $750 million in unclaimed property.
The money was available to be claimed at mall St. Vincent in Shreveport, today.
State officials were on hand to help.
Last August more than $114,000 was returned to Shreveport area residents.
Today, two residents hit it big, with claims topping $70,000.
Ron Henson, La. State Treasurer, has this to say to those who may not believe this is legit, "It's nothing to be skeptical about. First of all: It's absolutely free, we charge nothing for the service, but it's their money, and it's our pleasure as state employees to give people their money back that's rightfully theirs. It doesn't take long and it's an easy process."
The total sum given back today went well over six figures.