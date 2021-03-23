A year after agreeing to a five-year guaranteed partnership as the title sponsor of the Independence Bowl, Radiance Technologies and the Independence Bowl Foundation announced that they have agreed to a one-year extension – securing a six-year partnership for the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.
“We are thrilled to continue working with the Independence Bowl Foundation for another five years,” said Radiance Technologies CEO Bill Bailey. “2020 was a difficult year for everyone, but we are excited about moving forward in this partnership – one that we believe has the makings of a long and fruitful relationship. The staff, executive committee and the entire organization are first-class, and we look forward to strengthening the partnership we have established.”
The extension ensures that Radiance Technologies will be the title sponsor of the Independence Bowl through the 2025 season. The extended agreement aligns with the new conference and team partnerships that were announced in January 2020 and the six-year extension with ESPN – announced in October 2020. All three partnerships run through the 49th edition of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in 2025.
“Radiance Technologies, by extending our agreement after a year in which we had no bowl game, is strongly stating its confidence in our partnership,” said Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman Frank Auer. “Despite the hardships that this past year has brought, the Independence Bowl Foundation carried out over a dozen other activities and negotiated six nationwide ads that were run during other bowl games. This diligence by the Foundation has been recognized and rewarded by Radiance Technologies, and we are very grateful to continue working alongside our tremendous title sponsor for at least the next five years.”
Established in 1999, Radiance Technologies is a 100-percent employee-owned small business prime contractor. Radiance Technologies has over 900 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration – as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.
The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is slated to feature an annual matchup of either Army West Point (Army) or Brigham Young University (BYU) against a rotation of the Pac-12 Conference (Pac-12), American Athletic Conference (AAC) or Conference USA (C-USA). Provided each primary tie-in gains bowl eligibility in the designated season, the matchups for each year from 2021-2025 will be:
2021: BYU vs. C-USA
2022: AAC vs. Army
2023: BYU vs. Pac-12
2024: Army vs. Pac-12
2025: BYU vs. C-USA
For more information on the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, visit RadianceTech.com, RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com, or follow the bowl on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @IndyBowl.
ABOUT THE RADIANCE TECHNOLOGIES INDEPENDENCE BOWL™:
The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl™ is the nation's 11th-oldest bowl game – with the 45th edition slated for the 2021 Bowl Season.
The Independence Bowl Foundation is prevalent in the Shreveport-Bossier City area throughout the year, hosting events to help enhance the economic impact and growth of our community. The Mission of the Independence Bowl is to attract and provide quality, nationally recognized football competition oriented to the Ark-La-Tex region. For more information, visit RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com or follow the bowl on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @IndyBowl.