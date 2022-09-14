SHREVEPORT, La. -- Radiance Technologies, a national leader in defense technologies and solutions, commits to expanding the economic development of the Shreveport-Bossier City region.
Radiance recently partnered with BRF, a North Louisiana economic development organization, to expand its office in Shreveport.
“We welcome Radiance’s expansion in Shreveport at BRF’s InterTech 1 facility located on Kings Highway near downtown,” said John F. George Jr., BRF president and CEO. “Radiance and its CEO Bill Bailey have been supporters of the region since his time here at Barksdale Air Force Base. His title sponsorship of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is another example of his commitment to the area. The new positions coming with Radiance’s planned expansion are high quality jobs for our region.”
To support efforts at both Air Force Global Strike Command and all mission areas across the company, Radiance plans to hire up to 150 high-tech research and development professionals in Shreveport-Bossier City in the next three to five years.
“Growing our presence in North Louisiana pleases me to no end. Barksdale AFB, Shreveport-Bossier, and Louisiana Tech were foundational and transformational for me,” said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey. “Being postured to better support Global Strike will ensure that Radiance continues to do what's important to us - support our warfighters. The business case for growing in North Louisiana is solid. The BRF, Shreveport-Bossier, and LED have made it known that they want us in Louisiana.”
Radiance Technologies is also the title sponsor of the Independence Bowl.