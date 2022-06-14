CAMPTI, La. -- A railroad contract workers was injured Tuesday morning when he stepped from a stopped locomotive engine and was struck by a train traveling in the opposite direction on adjacent tracks.
The 60-year-old man from Sillsbee, Texas, was taken from the scene to a Shreveport hospital, where he is being treated for moderate injuries, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The accident happened shortly before 9 a.m. on the railroad tracks near the intersections of state highways 3163 and 480 north of Campti.
The victim was working on a TNT Railcar Services locomotive engine that was stationary on the double tracks that are in the area. He was hit by a southbound Kansas City Southern train.
International Paper's Red River Mill first responders went to the scene and helped sheriff's deputies and Natchitoches Regional Center EMS.