ATLANTA, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announces a railroad closure is scheduled in Bowie County at the SH 8 crossing at Highway 67 in Maud, Texas on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until the work is completed.
This location will be closed for through traffic while Union Pacific Railroad conducts the maintenance work.
Vehicles will be detoured via Main Street to Fincher Drive. Truck traffic will need to use alternate routes while the work is taking place.
Portable message boards will be displayed near the railroad crossing in advance to advise motorists of the scheduled road closure.
The maintenance and road closure schedule is subject to change based on inclement weather or other unforeseen situations.
For more information, call TxDOT at 903-838-8574.