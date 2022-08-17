SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather pattern change will bring some rainfall and cooler weather to the ArkLaTex on Thursday. Highs may only reach the 80s! Average this time of year is the mid 90s.
Precisioncast shows rain moving in from the northwest during the early morning.
Most of the area should have rain during the morning into the early afternoon. Heaviest downpours are projected over Toledo Bend near the frontal boundary.
Rain tapers off in the mid to late afternoon.
A few sprinkles are forecast for the evening with the significant rain south and east of the area.
Rain totals could exceed 1 to 2 inches south of I-20 with lighter amounts to the north.
