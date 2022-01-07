SHREVEPORT, La. - Two weather disturbances in the southwest United States are forecast to help change our weather for the weekend.
These changes include increasing clouds and warming weather as early as Saturday morning.
Showers may begin to show up as a warm front moves north across the ArkLaTex by the lunch hour.
Showers and a few storms with temperatures in the 60s is the outlook for the late afternoon.
The rain chance increases Saturday evening across the area.
Temperatures remain close to Saturday's highs through early Sunday.
Rain moves south and east of the area Sunday afternoon. It warms into the 70s.
Heaviest rainfall is forecast over Toledo Bend.
The threat of severe weather is Marginal according to the Storm Prediction Center. On Saturday, it could be hail and Sunday...gusty winds and hail.
