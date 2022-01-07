SHREVEPORT, La. - Two weather disturbances in the southwest United States are forecast to help change our weather for the weekend.

Saturday Morning Forecast

These changes include increasing clouds and warming weather as early as Saturday morning.

Saturday Midday Forecast

Showers may begin to show up as a warm front moves north across the ArkLaTex by the lunch hour.

Saturday Afternoon Forecast

Showers and a few storms with temperatures in the 60s is the outlook for the late afternoon.

Saturday Evening Forecast

The rain chance increases Saturday evening across the area.

Sunday Morning Forecast

Temperatures remain close to Saturday's highs through early Sunday.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

Rain moves south and east of the area Sunday afternoon.  It warms into the 70s.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Heaviest rainfall is forecast over Toledo Bend.

Severe Weather Risk for Saturday
Severe Weather Risk for Sunday

The threat of severe weather is Marginal according to the Storm Prediction Center.  On Saturday, it could be hail and Sunday...gusty winds and hail.

