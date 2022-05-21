NATCHITOCHES, La - The festivities on the riverbank came to a halt around 4:30 p.m. due to rain.
The Klockwork band from Houston, TX had the crowd dancing earlier in the day.
Spectators ran for cover as the musicians covered speakers with blue tarps.
The Commodores performance was moved up over concerns over the impending storm.
Some artists were cut short, such as Johnny Earthquake and the Moon Dogs who were on the main stage as the downpour began.
The festival was left stagnant for over an hour with all three stages silent.
Marty Haggard, the son of famous country star Merle Haggard, took the stage at 6 p.m. to get things started again.
The Commodores played for a packed amphitheater as folks danced along to their numerous hits.
The festival was closed out by Resurrection, a Journey tribute band.