SHREVEPORT, La. - Law enforcement officers were working a number of traffic accidents Tuesday because of the wet roads and streets.
A roll-over accident on Kingston Road in Bossier Parish sent one person to the hospital. Firefighters were called to the scene to cut the driver out of his pickup.
State police said the driver was taken to Ochsner-LSU Health with moderate injuries.
Trooper Brent Hardy said wet roadways and reduced visibility require motorists to adjust speed to driving conditions and increase following distance.
Hardy said state law requires motorist to turn their headlights on when using their windshield wipers.