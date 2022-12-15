SHREVEPORT, La. - Two weather disturbances are forecast to pass through the ArkLaTex...the first on Friday and the second on Monday. Both could bring some rain.
These disturbances showed up Thursday evening on the Water Vapor imagery. The stronger one projected for Monday was over the Pacific Ocean.
The first may give us a few sprinkles or some very light showers on Friday.
Rain totals are forecast to be minimal with this system.
The next for Monday is forecast to bring soggy conditions all day Monday, Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Rain amounts could exceed an inch especially south of I-20 with this storm.
Good news...severe weather is not expected with either system!
