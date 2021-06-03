SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system located in west Texas Thursday evening is projected to bring soggy weather to the ArkLaTex this weekend.
Rain amounts could add up to over an inch through late Sunday.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Rain spreads north across the ArkLaTex on Friday.
Rainy weather is possible off and on Saturday.
And more showers and storms are possible on Sunday.
