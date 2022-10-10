SHREVEPORT, La. - Two storm systems are forecast to pass through the ArkLaTex this week and early next week. The Water Vapor image from Monday evening showed the first storm in the Pacific Northwest and the second in the Desert Southwest.
The first is projected to bring a weak cold front through late Wednesday with showers and a few storms. Severe weather is not expected.
Only light rain amounts are forecast.
The second storm could be much stronger arriving next Sunday.
Rain amounts may add up to a couple of inches with this system!
Here is the 7-Day Forecast.
