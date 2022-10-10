Water Vapor Image of the Next Two Weather Makers
Water Vapor Image of the Next Two Weather Makers

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two storm systems are forecast to pass through the ArkLaTex this week and early next week.  The Water Vapor image from Monday evening showed the first storm in the Pacific Northwest and the second in the Desert Southwest.

First Weather Maker Forecast

The first is projected to bring a weak cold front through late Wednesday with showers and a few storms.  Severe weather is not expected.

Forecast Rain Amounts for the First Weather Maker

Only light rain amounts are forecast.

Second Weather Maker Forecast

The second storm could be much stronger arriving next Sunday.

Forecast Rain Amounts for the Second Weather Maker

Rain amounts may add up to a couple of inches with this system!

7 Day Forecast

Here is the 7-Day Forecast.

