SHREVEPORT, La. - Copious amounts of rain have soaked the ArkLaTex since early last week. Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar as of Friday evening indicated another wave of precipitation moving through.
All the rain of late has put Shreveport over 5 inches above it's precipitation average for May according to the National Weather Service.
Another half inch of rain or more could occur before it ends Saturday.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. that morning.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Rain ends Friday evening late.
It may dry out a little Friday night.
Rain is possible over Toledo Bend, East Texas and Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.
Then, it dries out finally Sunday morning and
that afternoon.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.