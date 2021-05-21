Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar as of Friday Evening
SHREVEPORT, La. - Copious amounts of rain have soaked the ArkLaTex since early last week.  Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar as of Friday evening indicated another wave of precipitation moving through.

Shreveport Almanac for May 21st 2021

All the rain of late has put Shreveport over 5 inches above it's precipitation average for May according to the National Weather Service.

Forecast Rain Amounts through Saturday

Another half inch of rain or more could occur before it ends Saturday.

Flash Flood Watch until Saturday Morning

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. that morning.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Friday Evening Forecast

Rain ends Friday evening late.

Early Saturday Morning Forecast

It may dry out a little Friday night.

Saturday Afternoon Forecast

Rain is possible over Toledo Bend, East Texas and Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.

Sunday Morning Forecast

Then, it dries out finally Sunday morning and

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

that afternoon.

