Water Vapor Image of Saturday Night's Weather Maker
SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system over Baha California as of Thanksgiving evening is projected to move into the ArkLaTex Saturday night.

10 PM Saturday Forecast

As a result, rain is forecast in east Texas and Toledo Bend Saturday evening.

7 AM Sunday Forecast

Overnight, the rain may cover east Texas, Toledo Bend and northwest Louisiana.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

The precipitation is forecast to depart the area Sunday morning leaving sunny skies for that afternoon.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Forecast rain amounts could range from light north of I-20 to over a half inch in Toledo Bend.

