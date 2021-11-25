SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system over Baha California as of Thanksgiving evening is projected to move into the ArkLaTex Saturday night.
As a result, rain is forecast in east Texas and Toledo Bend Saturday evening.
Overnight, the rain may cover east Texas, Toledo Bend and northwest Louisiana.
The precipitation is forecast to depart the area Sunday morning leaving sunny skies for that afternoon.
Forecast rain amounts could range from light north of I-20 to over a half inch in Toledo Bend.
