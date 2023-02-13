SHREVEPORT, La. - Two weather systems located over the western US as of Monday evening are forecast to bring rain to the ArkLaTex from Tuesday through Thursday.
The first system arrives early Tuesday with showers and isolated storms over the western part of the ArkLaTex.
The rain lasts into the early afternoon and
then moves east of the area by the late afternoon.
Rain totals are expected to be less than an inch.
The next storm system arrives on the tail end of the first by Wednesday afternoon. Showers and storms are possible.
A few storms could be severe. The risk is SLIGHT according to the Storm Prediction Center.
The rain continues through Wednesday evening until early Thursday morning.
Clearing is expected Thursday afternoon.
Rain amounts are also projected to be light with this system.
