SHREVEPORT, La. - Water Vapor imagery from Friday evening shows two weather systems approaching the ArkLaTex. The combination is expected to bring rain to the area this weekend.
Precipitation amounts are projected to be significant but light compared to earlier this week.
Severe weather is not expected according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers may begin showing up early Saturday morning (blue shading).
A warm front which is the surface component of the forecast weather makers is forecast to move slowly north through the ArkLaTex by midday Saturday. Thus, the rain chance could increase.
Isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out for the afternoon and evening.
A cold front is forecast to push slowly through the area on Sunday. Showers and a few storms are expected during the morning and early afternoon hours.
Late in the day, the rain should taper off from northwest to southeast.
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Skip Kordas and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.