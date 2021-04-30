SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system in west Texas Friday evening is forecast to bring showers and storms to the ArkLaTex this weekend.
Here is the timeline:
Cloudy skies are forecast Saturday morning.
Showers begin showing up south of I-20 Saturday afternoon.
Late Saturday night, the rain chance increases. A soggy Sunday morning is expected.
The rain could last into the afternoon.
Rain totals may exceed an inch from Toledo Bend to the Mississippi river.
The risk of severe weather is Marginal according to the Storm Prediction Center.
