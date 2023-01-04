Water Vapor Image of this Weekend's Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - Another Pacific storm is forecast to bring rain to the ArkLaTex this coming weekend.  As of Wednesday afternoon, this system was approaching California from the west.

Forecast Rain Amounts from this Weekend's Storm

By the time it reaches our part of the country this weekend, the storm may weaken considerably.  Thus, rain amounts could be much less than the previous two storms.  Current model thinking shows about two thirds of an inch of rain from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Noon Saturday Forecast

A cold front approaches the ArkLaTex with some showers by early Saturday afternoon.

5 PM Saturday Forecast

Later that day, the front slowly moves into the area with showers and some thunderstorms.

10 PM Saturday Forecast

Rain continues Saturday night.  Severe weather and flooding are not anticipated.

7 AM Sunday Forecast

The precipitation ends Sunday morning.

Noon Sunday Forecast

Slow clearing is expected into the afternoon.

