SHREVEPORT, La. - Another Pacific storm is forecast to bring rain to the ArkLaTex this coming weekend. As of Wednesday afternoon, this system was approaching California from the west.
By the time it reaches our part of the country this weekend, the storm may weaken considerably. Thus, rain amounts could be much less than the previous two storms. Current model thinking shows about two thirds of an inch of rain from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Here is the forecast timeline:
A cold front approaches the ArkLaTex with some showers by early Saturday afternoon.
Later that day, the front slowly moves into the area with showers and some thunderstorms.
Rain continues Saturday night. Severe weather and flooding are not anticipated.
The precipitation ends Sunday morning.
Slow clearing is expected into the afternoon.
