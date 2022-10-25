SHREVEPORT, La. - The next weather maker for the ArkLaTex was approaching the Pacific Northwest as of Tuesday evening. It's projected to arrive on Friday and slowly move through over the weekend.
This system could bring a cool rain to the area on Friday and Friday night.
Showers may even linger through much of Saturday.
By Sunday, this storm system is forecast to depart the ArkLaTex bringing an end to the rain.
Precipitation amounts are forecast to exceed an inch or more!
Clouds, rain and north winds from this storm may keep the ArkLaTex quite cool during this period with highs in the 50s-60s.
