SHREVEPORT, La. - A couple of weather disturbances...one over the eastern Pacific and the other across the southern plains are forecast to bring showers and isolated thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex this weekend.
Projected rain amounts are much lighter than what we saw earlier this week. Totals at this time may be less than an inch.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers begin to show up Saturday morning in east Texas.
Rain spreads to the north and east by the afternoon.
A surface cold front could bring isolated thunderstorms during Saturday night and early Sunday. Severe weather is not expected.
Rain could taper off by Sunday afternoon.
