SHREVEPORT, La. - Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar as of late Tuesday afternoon showed rain covering most of the ArkLaTex with the heaviest downpours in eastern sections.
Snow was just northwest of the area.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the northern part of McCurtain, county for tonight. 2-4 inches of snow could accumulate on grassy areas and elevated surfaces tonight.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Howard, Sevier and Red River counties tonight for light accumulations of snow.
And a Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the ArkLaTex tonight as winds may gust over 30 mph according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Most of the rain ends by the early evening.
Another round changing over to snow pushes over northeast Texas, Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas during the late evening.
The snow is forecast to end after midnight or 12 a.m. Wednesday.
The computer model projects light snow accumulations near the I-30 corridor with up to 2-4 inches in the mountains.
Improving weather is expected for the rest of the work/school week.
