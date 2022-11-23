SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system located over the western US as of Wednesday evening is forecast to bring two rounds of rain which could be heavy at times for Thanksgiving and possibly on Saturday.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Rain is projected to spread southeast across the area on Thanksgiving. Heaviest downpours may be across Toledo Bend.
The ArkLaTex may see a break from the significant rain on Friday.
The next round of downpours could move through the area on Saturday.
Then, nice weather is forecast for Sunday.
Rain amounts during the holiday weekend could exceed a couple of inches.
Here is the 7-Day Forecast.
