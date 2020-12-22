SHREVEPORT, La. - The next rain event for the ArkLaTex was located over the Colorado Rocky Mountains Tuesday evening.
This system brings a Marginal Risk of hail and gusty winds according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Rainfall is expected to be mostly on the light side. This storm may be moisture starved in our area.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers start showing up in Oklahoma, northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas near sunrise Wednesday.
The rain spreads south and east by mid morning.
At the lunch hour, showers may cover much of the ArkLaTex as shown.
A few scattered thunderstorms could develop in northwest Louisiana in the early afternoon.
Some of the storms may intensify late Wednesday afternoon from Toledo Bend through northwest Louisiana.
By mid evening, the storms may become strong to severe as they leave the ArkLaTex.
Clearing, windy and colder weather is expected on the back side of the cold front at 10 p.m.
