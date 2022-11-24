TEXARKANA, Texas – The 9th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana commemorated a very special lady, Jeanell Cannon, the Turkey Trot event founder for the area.
The event is hosted by Community Healthcore, whose Community Development Coordinator Patti Brady said, “Jeanell has been our coordinator for the last eight years. We lost Jeanell this year, so this year’s theme is ‘Jogging for Jeanell.’”
And literally, these dedicated Texarkana turkey trotters did just that, even in the rain.
The annual Turkey Trot is a 5K benefiting the Community Healthcore Foundation which provides services for people with mental illness, substance use disorders, as well as intellectual and developmental disabilities. Services are also provided for veterans and people experiencing homelessness.
“We have had our biggest turnout ever, despite the rain. We had close to 200 runners signed up and it’s been a great morning. Community Healthcore provides those services where it’s needed, in our community,” said Brady, “Jeanell was quite an amazing lady, and this year her family is here, supporting her still and so we really appreciate that.”
Community Healthcore covers 9 counties in Northeast Texas.