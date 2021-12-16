Meteorologist
SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front with rain moves through the ArkLaTex on Saturday. The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl weather forecast calls for rain showers and temperatures in the 50s with gusty north winds.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!