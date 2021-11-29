SHREVEPORT, La. - Two upper atmospheric weather systems could converge on the ArkLaTex late this week and bring some rain to the ArkLaTex.
The rain could begin as early as Friday.
It could linger into Saturday and
behind the cold front on Sunday.
Light to moderate amounts are forecast at this time.
This outlook is preliminary due to significant forecast differences between the past few computer model runs.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3 for updates during the next few days.
