Water Vapor Image of Late Week Weather Makers

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two upper atmospheric weather systems could converge on the ArkLaTex late this week and bring some rain to the ArkLaTex.

Friday Forecast

The rain could begin as early as Friday.

Saturday's Forecast

It could linger into Saturday and

Sunday's Forecast

behind the cold front on Sunday.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Light to moderate amounts are forecast at this time.

This outlook is preliminary due to significant forecast differences between the past few computer model runs. 

Stay tuned to KTBS 3 for updates during the next few days.

