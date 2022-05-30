SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system developing in the Pacific Northwest as of Monday afternoon is forecast to bring our next weather change on Thursday and Friday. This could be in the form of showers and storms.
Rain amounts are projected to add up to over a half inch during this period.
The precipitation is forecast to start Thursday morning.
It may continue through the afternoon as a cold front moves through.
Lingering rain could last into Friday. Here is the morning forecast.
More is possible on Friday afternoon.
