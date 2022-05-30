Water Vapor Image for Monday Afternoon showing our Next Storm System
Water Vapor Image for Monday Afternoon showing our Next Storm System

SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system developing in the Pacific Northwest as of Monday afternoon is forecast to bring our next weather change on Thursday and Friday.  This could be in the form of showers and storms.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Thursday and Friday

Rain amounts are projected to add up to over a half inch during this period.

Thursday Morning Forecast

The precipitation is forecast to start Thursday morning.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

It may continue through the afternoon as a cold front moves through.

Friday Morning Forecast

Lingering rain could last into Friday.  Here is the morning forecast.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

More is possible on Friday afternoon.

