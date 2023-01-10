SHREVEPORT, La. - A powerful storm system on the west coast as of Tuesday afternoon is forecast to weaken and move through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday night.
Right now, widespread severe weather is not expected according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Also, rain amounts should be light.
Here is the timeline:
The storm arrives on Wednesday evening with showers and a few storms.
Then, it departs by Thursday morning.
Sunny, windy and cooler weather is forecast for Thursday afternoon.
