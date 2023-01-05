SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system located on the west coast as of Thursday evening is still expected to bring rain to the ArkLaTex this weekend. The best chance would be for Saturday midday through Sunday morning.
Fortunately, the Storm Prediction Center is not expecting severe weather!
Also, rain amounts are projected to be fairly light compared to the previous two storms.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Rain may begin developing around the ArkLaTex by midday Saturday.
By late Saturday afternoon, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast.
The rain could last through Saturday night...
before ending Sunday morning.
By midday Sunday, clearing is expected across all of the area as the storm system departs.
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Skip Kordas are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.